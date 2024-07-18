ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'We Are Tickled Pink With Joy': Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal Welcome Baby Girl

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on 16 July.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on 16 July. On 18 July, they shared a joint statement. Richa had announced her pregnancy in February.

The statement read, "We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed, and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings!” Love, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal."

On July 15, Richa shared an Instagram post about the excitement she has about the arrival of her baby.

Take a look:

Earlier, the couple took to Instagram on 9 February, Richa and Ali shared an image saying '1 + 1 = 3', along with a caption that read, "A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world."

Topics:  Richa Chadha 

