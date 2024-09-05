ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'We Are Not Perfect Parents': Anushka Sharma Opens Up About Parenthood

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli have two children together.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
At a recent event, Anushka Sharma shared her experiences of parenthood. She and cricketer Virat Kohli have two children: their three-year-old daughter Vamika and six-month-old son Akaay.

The 36-year-old actor said it's okay for parents to own up to their mistakes in front of children. "There is so much pressure to be this perfect parent," she admitted.

"But we’re not perfect, and that’s okay. It’s important to show kids that we are flawed, so they don't grow up with unrealistic expectations," she went on to add.

On parenting values, Anushka spoke about how she believed that example is better than giving instructions: “My daughter is very young, and I don’t think I can teach her anything directly. It’s more about how we live our lives. Are we showing gratitude? That’s what children learn from.”

Topics:  Anushka Sharma 

Read More
