We're Chasing TRPs, Not Mourning Sushant, Says Manoj Bajpayee

Sushant Singh Rajput died on 14 June. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is currently investigating a drug probe related to his death. The NCB recently arrested Rhea Chakraborty as a part of the probe.

Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in Netflix's Mrs Serial Killer, opposite Jacqueline Fernandes. Recently Bajpayee took to Twitter to share a picture of him dubbing for the second season of the popular web series The Family Man. Bajpayee plays the lead role of Srikant an intelligence officer. Filming of the second season of "The Family Man" was wrapped up in March this year. The series, helmed by director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, follows a middle-class man secretly working for the National Investigation Agency.

"The Family Man" started streaming on September 20, 2019 and opened to universal acclaim and great reviews.

