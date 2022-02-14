ADVERTISEMENT

Back to the 90s: Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Kapoor Groove to 'Akhiyaan Milaoon Kabhi'

Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Kapoor star together in the upcoming Netflix series 'The Fame Game'.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The track 'Akhiyaan Milaoon Kabhi' was originally picturised on Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Kapoor in the&nbsp;1995 release <em>Raja.</em></p></div>
Actor Sanjay Kapoor shared a video of himself dancing to the hit song ‘Akhiyaan Milaoon Kabhi’ with Madhuri Dixit at her husband Dr Shriram Nene’s birthday party in Mumbai. The song was originally picturised on Sanjay and Madhuri in the 1995 release Raja.

Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh can also be seen grooving to the track. “Back to the 90s , What a night @madhuridixitnene @geneliad @riteishd @farahkhankunder @drneneofficial,” Sanjay wrote in the caption.

Madhuri had shared a video montage of her memories with her husband Shriram Nene on Saturday to wish him on his birthday. She captioned the post, “My husband, my friend, my confidant, my heart & the best father in the world, Happy Birthday.”

On the career front, Madhuri Dixit plays the lead in the Netflix series The Fame Game which also stars Sanjay Kapoor. The series, earlier called Finding Anamika, is scheduled to release on 25 February.

Madhuri plays the role of a popular actor Anamika Anand who goes missing and the investigation that follows uncovers everyone’s secrets.

‘The Fame Game’ Trailer: Madhuri Dixit-Starrer About Secrets & Dark Side of Fame

