Watch Video: Akshay Kumar Starts ‘Langar’ Outside his Mumbai House

A video of actor Akshay Kumar feeding people on the streets of Mumbai is going viral on social media. His fan club, ‘Akshay Kumar 24×7,’ shared a clip of him and his team serving food outside his home in Juhu.
In the video, Akshay, wearing a face mask, hands a plate of food to a woman who then invites others to join the "langar". Netizens praised Akshay’s act of kindness, leaving heartwarming comments on the video.
Take a look at the video:
Akshay is now promoting his upcoming film, Khel Khel Mein, which stars Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, and Fardeen Khan. This is his third film this year, following Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Sarfira, both of which performed poorly at the box office, extending his streak of flops.
He recently spoke about his films underperforming at a media event and said: “Hamesha kaam karte rahunga (I’ll always keep working). Chaahe log kuch bhi bole (it doesn’t matter what people say).
