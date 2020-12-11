Watch: Sonu Sood Flies Down Fan Cycling From Bihar to Meet Him

Sonu Sood received a lot of appreciation during the coronavirus lockdown for his humanitarian work. From helping stranded migrants reach their hometowns to providing support to others in need, the actor has been lauded for his efforts. These gestures by Sonu Sood earned him the respect of fans.

One such fan from Bihar, Armaan, thought about cycling from Bihar to Mumbai to convey his gratitude to the actor. He was heard telling a local news channel that he wants to embark on this journey to meet Sonu Sood and thank him personally for helping people during difficult times.