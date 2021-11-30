Watch: Sara Ali Khan Apologises to Paparazzo Who Was Pushed by Her Security

Sara Ali Khan has been trending on social media after a video surfaced of the actor apologising to a pap who was reportedly pushed by her security during an event at the Mithibai College in Mumbai's Vile Parle on Monday.

In the clip shared by Instant Bollywood Sara, who was at the launch event of the Atrangi Re song Chaka Chak, can be seen saying 'sorry' on behalf of the guard. She asks her security "Kidhar gaye wo? Kidhar hain wo? Wo giraya kisko aapne? (Where is he? Whom did you push?)"