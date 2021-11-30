Watch: Sara Ali Khan Apologises to Paparazzo Who Was Pushed by Her Security
Sara Ali Khan wins hearts with her gesture.
Sara Ali Khan has been trending on social media after a video surfaced of the actor apologising to a pap who was reportedly pushed by her security during an event at the Mithibai College in Mumbai's Vile Parle on Monday.
In the clip shared by Instant Bollywood Sara, who was at the launch event of the Atrangi Re song Chaka Chak, can be seen saying 'sorry' on behalf of the guard. She asks her security "Kidhar gaye wo? Kidhar hain wo? Wo giraya kisko aapne? (Where is he? Whom did you push?)"
While some people from the crowd said no one fell down, a few others took the name of the pap. Sara responded with, Nahi nahi, jisko giraya tha woh chale gaye (The one who fell has left)" and turned towards the other photographers, saying: "Unko sorry bolna please". She also asked the security guards to not push anyone.
Sara won everyone's hearts with this gesture. Atrangi Re, directed by Aanand L Rai, also stars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The film will release on 24 December.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.