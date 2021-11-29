Watch: Salman Khan Visits Sabarmati Ashram, Spins The Charkha

An ashram official told The Indian Express that Salman could weave out a thread, which is generally difficult for those trying their hands at the charkha for the first time. Khan reportedly wrote in the ashram's visitors' book, “I am so privileged (sic) to come here I absolutely love it its a great honour will neve forget this place ever 1st time on the charka was fun amazing lots of Respect God Bless Gandhiji’s soul the father of the nation hope to visit again when I come back to learn more…”