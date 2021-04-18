Watch: Kriti Reacts to Varun's ROFL Moment During a Kid's Birthday
Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar and other celebrities also reacted to the video.
A hilarious video from the sets of Varun Dhawan-starrer Bhediya has gone viral. Varun's co-star Kriti Sanon shared the video on Instagram, wherein the cast and crew of the movie, currently in Arunachal Pradesh, can be seen celebrating a kid's birthday on the sets.
The video, which appears to have been recorded by Kriti, shows Varun cutting the cake while the little girl and her father stand beside him. As soon as Varun takes out a piece, the baby gets excited. However, the actor feeds it to her father instead. The child, who can be seen opening her mouth to have the cake, is left disappointed. The video was shared with the song Kya Se Kya Ho Gaya from the 1965 film Guide playing in the background.
Varun's action left Kriti in splits. "This might make your day. We all have been there, haven’t we? P.S. : cant believe you did that to her", Kriti wrote on Instagram.
To which Varun replied, "I can't believe you".
Kriti also had a quick response. "Couldn't help it VeeeDeeee!! I've been that little girl many times".
Anushka Sharma, Tahira Kashyap, Farhan Akhtar reacted to the video. Director Shashank Khaitan wrote, "Hahhahahahhahahahahha .... choti bachi ke saath itna bada dhoka".
Directed by Amar Kaushik, Varun plays a werewolf in Bhediya. Produced by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, the film is slated to release on 14 April 2022.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.