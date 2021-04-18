Watch: Kriti Reacts to Varun's ROFL Moment During a Kid's Birthday

A hilarious video from the sets of Varun Dhawan-starrer Bhediya has gone viral. Varun's co-star Kriti Sanon shared the video on Instagram, wherein the cast and crew of the movie, currently in Arunachal Pradesh, can be seen celebrating a kid's birthday on the sets.

The video, which appears to have been recorded by Kriti, shows Varun cutting the cake while the little girl and her father stand beside him. As soon as Varun takes out a piece, the baby gets excited. However, the actor feeds it to her father instead. The child, who can be seen opening her mouth to have the cake, is left disappointed. The video was shared with the song Kya Se Kya Ho Gaya from the 1965 film Guide playing in the background.