Watch: Kareena Discharged From Hospital, Back Home With Her Baby

Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child on Sunday, 21 February.

<p>Kareena Kapoor and her baby have been discharged from the hospital.</p>
Kareena Kapoor and her newborn have been discharged from the hospital. The duo were spotted on Tuesday, 23 February, arriving home with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur. Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child, a boy, on Sunday, 21 February.

In a statement, Saif had said, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support.”

Wishes poured in from friends and family following the birth of the child. Kareena's sister Karisma took to Instagram to share her excitement of becoming an aunt again.

