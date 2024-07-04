Watch: Hina Khan Cuts Her Hair for Chemotherapy, Shares Note

Actor Hina Khan, who is fighting stage 3 breast cancer, shared a new video on Instagram on Thursday, showing herself cutting her hair short. Her mom could be heard crying in the background, but Hina kept a smile on her face throughout the emotional clip
The video began with Hina sitting in front of a mirror while her friend braided her hair. Her mom sat on the bed nearby, crying, and Hina consoled her, extending her hand.
She captioned the post, "To all the beautiful people out there, especially women who are fighting the same battle, I know it’s hard, I know for most of us, our hair is the crown we never take off. But what if you’re facing a battle so tough that you have to lose your hair—your pride, your crown? If you want to win you’ve got to take some tough decisions. And I choose to win."
Diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer, Hina Khan has been sharing motivational content since her diagnosis. She has received numerous messages from industry colleagues and fans wishing her a speedy recovery.
