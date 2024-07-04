Watch: Hina Khan Cuts Her Hair for Chemotherapy, Shares Note

She captioned the post, "To all the beautiful people out there, especially women who are fighting the same battle, I know it’s hard, I know for most of us, our hair is the crown we never take off. But what if you’re facing a battle so tough that you have to lose your hair—your pride, your crown? If you want to win you’ve got to take some tough decisions. And I choose to win."

Diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer, Hina Khan has been sharing motivational content since her diagnosis. She has received numerous messages from industry colleagues and fans wishing her a speedy recovery.