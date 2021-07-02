Watch: Gauahar Khan Rebukes Paps For Asking her to Remove Her Mask
Gauahar Khan was recently spotted by photographers during an outing.
Gauahar Khan rebuked paparazzi for asking her to take off her mask to pose for a picture, when she was spotted stepping out of a bank.
Referring to India's COVID-19 pandemic, which necessitates masks, she said, hands folded, "Sir, aap kaunse time mai chal rahe ho who toh dekh lo, phir bolo ki mask utaaro." (Sir, please realise what time you’re living in before asking someone to take off their mask)
The video was shared online by a celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani. Several fans applauded Gauahar after the incident.
One fan commented, "Chalo koi toh celeb ne yeh bola and mask nahi nikala. (Finally a celebrity said this and refused to remove their mask) Kudos to Gauhar. COVID virus is air borne and ppl should not remove masks in crowd (sic)."
Earlier in May, Gauahar and husband Zaid Darbar asked photographers to not click their pictures because they were outside residential property. Gauahar repeatedly apologised to the paparazzi outside the building, without stopping for pictures.
When asked if the couple could pose for a photo, she had said, “Nahi, nahi, I am sorry, this is a residential building, please don’t do this.”
