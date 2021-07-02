Watch: Gauahar Khan Rebukes Paps For Asking her to Remove Her Mask

Gauahar Khan rebuked paparazzi for asking her to take off her mask to pose for a picture, when she was spotted stepping out of a bank.

Referring to India's COVID-19 pandemic, which necessitates masks, she said, hands folded, "Sir, aap kaunse time mai chal rahe ho who toh dekh lo, phir bolo ki mask utaaro." (Sir, please realise what time you’re living in before asking someone to take off their mask)