Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are finding new ways to keep themselves entertained during lockdown. Sometimes Anushka is seen giving hubby Virat a haircut, and sometimes, they are seen playing monopoly. This time the couple was spotted playing cricket in their building premises. Virat who never misses his workout even during lockdown posted a video of himself running inside his building. Then comes a video of Mrs Kohli batting while Mr Kohli bowls. Looks like this video was taken by someone from another building who spotted the couple enjoying some gali cricket.In the video you can also see another person who is fielding and wicket keeping during the cricket session.Meanwhile Anushka Sharma’s production game has been on point. She just released her new web series called Paatal Lok on Aamazon Prime and the show has been garnering some rave reviews from both audience and critics . The show started streaming on 15 May. Anushka even held a virtual success party for team Paatal Lok.Meanwhile according to reports, an isolation camp for players of Indian cricket team is being planned by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). But looks like players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma won’t be able to attend it due to the lockdown as they live in Mumbai. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.