Watch: Aamir Khan & Elli AvrRam Shake a Leg on 'Koi Jaane Na' Set
The film stars Kunal Kapoor in the lead.
A recent video of Aamir Khan dancing with actor Elli AvrRam on the sets of Koi Jaane Na has gone viral. The film marks Aamir's close friend Amin Hajee's directorial debut. Aamir flew to Jaipur some days back to shoot a song sequence for the movie. In the clip, which seems to have been leaked from the sets, Aamir can be seen wearing a grey shirt, brown trousers and black blazer, while Elli sports a shimmery dress.
Elli took to Instagram on Thursday, 4 February, to share some photos with Aamir Khan. "Blessed to have worked with the most warm-hearted, humble, kind and supportive @_aamirkhan thank you for being you", she wrote. The duo have worked in films such as Lagaan and Mangal Pandey.
Koi Jaane Na stars Kunal Kapoor in the lead. Kunal and Aamir will share screen space after Rang De Basanti, and Kunal took to social media to share the experience. "Been 15 years since RDB and it’s every bit as exciting to share screen space with my fav co-actor and someone I hugely admire", Kunal wrote on Instagram.
