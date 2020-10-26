Was So Confident Ayushmann Would Never Become an Actor: Tahira
Tahira Kashyap gets candid about personal life in her new book 'The 12 Commandments of Being a Woman.'
Ahead of the release of her latest book, The 12 Commandments of Being a Woman, Tahira Kashyap spoke to The Quint about her journey so far as a writer and more.
"Writing is something which has been a very big source of joy and bliss and my solace. It's my comfort zone. And I've been doing that ever since I was a kid."Tahira Kashyap
In the book, Tahira mentions a lot of personal anecdotes and details about her relationship with Ayushmann Khurrana. When asked about it, she said:
"There's one part saying of course it has him in the book but what do I do if he was a part of my life? What am I doing to do if the boyfriend that I made out with or the husband that I am living with is this person?"Tahira Kashyap
For more, watch the video!
Video Editor: Veeru Mohan
