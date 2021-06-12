Was Silent But Enough is Enough: Raj Kundra on Divorce From Kavita

Raj Kundra claimed that Kavita was paid by the media to tarnish their image. "Kavita was paid thousands of pounds to do this interview by News of the World. She sold her soul during our divorce; she had to present her bank statements and it was clearly mentioned she had been paid by the newspaper to sell a so-called scandalous story. She herself was the reason the marriage broke but she is blaming a celebrity for it", he told the publication.

Raj also told Pinkvilla why his relationship with Kavita ended. "She grew very close to my ex-brother-in-law, spending more and more time with him, especially when I was out on business trips. Many of my family and even my driver would say we sense something fishy between these two and I would never believe it. I gave my ex-wife the benefit of doubt. I did everything I possibly could for both sides of the family because for me my side or her family is family, a principle I still follow today".

He said he got to know about Kavita's alleged affair after his sister and her husband moved back to India. "I left Kavita at her parents' house after the birth of our daughter. It was painful saying goodbye to my 40-day-old baby".