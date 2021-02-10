Was Given the Tag Plastic Chopra: PeeCee on Botched Nose Surgery
Priyanka speaks about her nose surgery gone wrong in her memoir Unfinished.
Priyanka Chopra opened up about her botched nose surgery in her recently-released memoir Unfinished. The actor wrote about why her nose suddenly started looking drastically different in the early 2000s.
According to People, Priyanka wrote that she had trouble breathing and it was diagnosed that there was a 'polyp' in her nasal cavity. She decided to have the polyp surgically removed. This was in 2001, when after being crowned Miss World, Priyanka was contemplating a career in Bollywood.
"While shaving off the polyp, the doctor also accidentally shaved the bridge of my nose and it collapsed. When it was time to remove the bandages and the condition of my nose was revealed, Mom and I were horrified. My original nose was gone. My face looked completely different. I wasn't me anymore."Priyanka Chopra, Actor
Priyanka added that she was devastated. "Every time I looked in the mirror, a stranger would look back. I didn’t think my self-esteem would ever recover from the blow." The actor wrote that because of the botched-up surgery, the media termed her 'Plastic Chopra'.
"However, I decided to draw a line and not speak about it publicly. I am an entertainer. That’s what I’ve signed on to do, and that’s what I love doing. I’ll do my best to make you laugh, and I’ll do my best to make you cry, but just because I’m a public person doesn’t mean everything about my life has to be public knowledge. I get to choose what I share and when I share it", Priyanka wrote in Unfinished.
Priyanka also wrote that she ended up getting corrective surgeries to fix the damage.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.