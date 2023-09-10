'Was Childish': Sunny Deol on His Feud With Shah Rukh Khan After 'Darr'

Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol didn't speak to each other for 16 years after starring together in Yash Chopra's 1993 film Darr. However, Shah Rukh recently went to Sunny's house for Gadar 2's success party and the two actors were seen posing with each other. Now, in a conversation on Aap Ki Adalat, Sunny spoke about his feud with SRK.

“A time comes when you forget everything that happened and you understand that that should not have happened as that was childishness. Definitely, after that Shah Rukh and I have met each other multiple times. We have talked about films. He watched my film with the whole family, he also called me up.”