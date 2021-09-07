Cardi B and Offset Welcome Second Baby, Share Pics
Both Cardi B and Offset shared pictures with their newborn son from the maternity ward.
Rap artists Cardi B welcomed her second child with husband Offset, on 4 September. The WAP singer announced the baby’s birth on Monday in an Instagram post. She posted a picture from the hospital bed cradling her newborn son while Offset stands next to them. Cardi captioned it, “9/4/21.” Several celebrities and fans congratulated the couple.
In a statement to People, Cardi B and Offset said, "We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings." The duo are already parents to a 3-year-old daughter Kulture.
Offset also shared a heart-warming photo wherein Cardi can be seen looking at Offset and the baby, with the caption, “Chapter 5.” Offset has three other children, Kalea, Kody, and Jordan from previous relationships.
Cardi B revealed her pregnancy in June during her BET Awards performance with Offset and Migos. She wore an embroidered Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit with a sheer centre that exposed her pregnancy bump.
Cardi B talked about the couple’s reaction when they found out about the second pregnancy, during an interview with radio show Stationhead, and said, “We just started laughing like, 'Lord, we have so much to do.’”
