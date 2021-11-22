'Want to Keep Writing Love Letters to My Country': Vir Das Speaks About Backlash

He added that any piece of work will receive different kinds of feedback, but he was overwhelmed with the love that millions showered on the show. "A comedian puts out satire and if it's the good of the country and the bad of the country ending in its good, I think that's something that you should want to come together in. I can't expect what happens when I put out a piece of content... It's jokes. It's not in my hands", he told NDTV.

Das, who has been nominated for International Emmys for his Netflix show Vir Das: For India, also made it clear that this backlash wouldn't change the kind of content he writes. "I have made my country laugh for 10 years. I have devoted my life to writing about my country. We are here at the Emmys because I wrote a love letter to my country. As long as I am able to do comedy I want to keep writing love letters to my country."