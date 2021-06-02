Want 'Indian Idol' Team to End Amit Kumar Controversy: Sonu Nigam
Amit Kumar had recently said that he didn't enjoy the Kishore Kumar special episode.
Following the Kishore Kumar special episode in Indian Idol 12, the show has been embroiled in controversy. Viewers had criticised contestants and judges for not doing justice to Kishore Kumar's songs. Even Kumar's son Amit, a special judge on the episode, had said he did not enjoy the performances and was asked to praise the participants.
Now, singer Sonu Nigam has weighed in on the controversy. In a video posted on Instagram, Sonu asked everyone not to take undue advantage of Amit Kumar's silence.
“Nobody can do justice to Kishore Kumar songs. His son Amit Kumar is a great man and he has seen this industry much more than us. He is a very quiet and dignified person. He is not saying anything and you are taking undue advantage of this. I want to tell the Indian Idol team to end this controversy. There’s no fault of Amit ji and Indian Idol as well". Sonu added it's also not wrong on the part of the makers to ask Amit Kumar to encourage contestants by praising them.
Speaking about Aditya Narayan and Manoj Munstashir, who have defended the show Sonu Nigam said, "I want to even tell Manoj Muntashir and Aditya to not say anything about Amit Kumar. He is a senior and we should maintain that respect for a senior. if a senior criticise you, you don’t take offence, you think about where you went wrong and you improve yourself.”
