Want 'Indian Idol' Team to End Amit Kumar Controversy: Sonu Nigam

“Nobody can do justice to Kishore Kumar songs. His son Amit Kumar is a great man and he has seen this industry much more than us. He is a very quiet and dignified person. He is not saying anything and you are taking undue advantage of this. I want to tell the Indian Idol team to end this controversy. There’s no fault of Amit ji and Indian Idol as well". Sonu added it's also not wrong on the part of the makers to ask Amit Kumar to encourage contestants by praising them.

Speaking about Aditya Narayan and Manoj Munstashir, who have defended the show Sonu Nigam said, "I want to even tell Manoj Muntashir and Aditya to not say anything about Amit Kumar. He is a senior and we should maintain that respect for a senior. if a senior criticise you, you don’t take offence, you think about where you went wrong and you improve yourself.”