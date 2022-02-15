Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall to Host Oscars 2022: Reports

Regina Hall is known for her role in the Scary Movie series and has also starred in The Hate U Give and producer Packer’s film Girls Trip. She also won the New York Film Critics Award for her film Support the Girls.

Wanda Sykes has been a part of films like Monster-in-Law, Black-ish, and My Super Ex-Girlfriend, and has voiced characters in Brother Bear 2, Ice Age: Continental Drift, and Rio. She is also the writer and creator of The Upshaws.

Packer’s initial idea to have a pair of hosts for three segments has seemingly been restructured to allocate a segment each to Sykes, Schumer, and Hall.

The nominees for the Oscars 2022 were announced by Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross. Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog is leading the Oscars race with 12 nominations including that of ‘Best Director’ which makes Campion the first woman in history to be nominated under the category twice.