Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall to Host Oscars 2022: Reports
The Oscars 2022 nominations were presented by Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross.
Comedians Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall are the top 3 picks to host the 94th Academy Awards, Variety reported.
This year, the Academy Awards are being produced by Will Packer who has reportedly considered the idea of a three-act structure with a pair of emcees rotating every hour. Sources also told Variety that actor Jon Hamm was in the running.
The network ABC which usually airs the ceremony hasn’t released an official statement but the hosts will purportedly be announced on ‘Good Morning America’ on Tuesday. Amy Schumer, on Sunday, shared her career’s highlights on Instagram with the caption, “Big fun news comin.”
This year will mark a return to the host format for the Oscars since the last two editions were host-less. In the search for a host, the Academy had also approached Dwayne Johnson who refused, and comedians Pete Davidson and John Mulaney.
Amy Schumer won a Primetime Emmy Award in 2015 and a Peabody Award for her Comedy Central show Inside Amy Schumer. In 2018, she starred in the film I Feel Pretty and her Broadway debut with Meteor Shower earned her a Tony award for Best Actress in a Play.
Regina Hall is known for her role in the Scary Movie series and has also starred in The Hate U Give and producer Packer’s film Girls Trip. She also won the New York Film Critics Award for her film Support the Girls.
Wanda Sykes has been a part of films like Monster-in-Law, Black-ish, and My Super Ex-Girlfriend, and has voiced characters in Brother Bear 2, Ice Age: Continental Drift, and Rio. She is also the writer and creator of The Upshaws.
Packer’s initial idea to have a pair of hosts for three segments has seemingly been restructured to allocate a segment each to Sykes, Schumer, and Hall.
The nominees for the Oscars 2022 were announced by Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross. Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog is leading the Oscars race with 12 nominations including that of ‘Best Director’ which makes Campion the first woman in history to be nominated under the category twice.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.