Bollywood music composer Wajid Khan passed away on Sunday, 31 May at the age of 42. Though he died of a cardiac arrest, the composer was diagnosed with coronavirus. Now, according to a report by ABP News, his mother Razina Khan has also contracted COVID-19.A source told the publication that Sajid-Wajid's mother is currently admitted at Surana Sethia hospital in Mumbai. Wajid was also undergoing his treatment in the same hospital. "Wajid's mother Razina had contracted coronavirus before the late composer was infected. Her condition has improved now. She was taking care of her son while staying at the hospital, and she contracted the virus from a patient there", another source said.As per a PTI report, Wajid Khan was suffering from heart and kidney problems. Sajid confirmed to the news agency that his brother died of cardiac arrest. "Wajid passed away due to cardiac arrest", said Sajid adding that Wajid did test positive for coronavirus.Earlier, music director Salim Merchant told the agency that Wajid was hospitalised a few days ago at Surana Hospital in Chembur suburb, where his condition had deteriorated. "He had multiple issues," Merchant said. "He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection...he was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse."(With inputs from ABP News)