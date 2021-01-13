Void That Will Never be Filled: Sagarika Ghatge Remembers Her Dad

"Can’t believe you are not with us anymore but I know you are in a peaceful place . I am feeling a void which will never be filled . Thank you for teaching me how to be brave and face this world . Love you a lot Daddy . Missing you terribly ( 23.09.1957- 09.01.2021)", the actor wrote.

Condolence messages poured in from Sagarika's friends. "I'm so sorry for your loss," wrote Hazel Keech, who is married to Yuvraj Singh. Actor Vidya Malavade, who starred alongside Sagarika in Chak De!, wrote: "Yes my love... you are strong and so very brave! Prayers and much love to you all."