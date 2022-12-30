ADVERTISEMENT

British Fashion Designer Vivienne Westwood & Punk Icon Passes Away At 81

Her brand announced the news of her death on its social accounts.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
British Fashion Designer Vivienne Westwood & Punk Icon Passes Away At 81
i

Vivienne Westwood, the English fashion designer who brought punk style to the world, died on Thursday (29 December). She was 81, as per a report by Variety.

ADVERTISEMENT

A post on her official Twitter page reads, "Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London."

"The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better,” the post added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The announcement includes the following quote from Westwood, “Tao spiritual system. There was never more need for the Tao today. Tao gives you a feeling that you belong to the cosmos and gives purpose to your life; it gives you such a sense of identity and strength to know you’re living the life you can live and therefore ought to be living: make full use of your character and full use of your life on earth.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The fashion designer first rose to prominence in the 1970s. She was the co-owner of the boutique SEX along with Sex Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren. It is widely regarded that Westwood helped shape the style of the U.K. punk scene.

Also Read

Indian Women & Sustainability: Can a Tale As Old as Time Match Up Fast Fashion?

Indian Women & Sustainability: Can a Tale As Old as Time Match Up Fast Fashion?

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Vivienne Westwood 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×