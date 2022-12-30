British Fashion Designer Vivienne Westwood & Punk Icon Passes Away At 81
Her brand announced the news of her death on its social accounts.
Vivienne Westwood, the English fashion designer who brought punk style to the world, died on Thursday (29 December). She was 81, as per a report by Variety.
A post on her official Twitter page reads, "Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London."
"The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better,” the post added.
The announcement includes the following quote from Westwood, “Tao spiritual system. There was never more need for the Tao today. Tao gives you a feeling that you belong to the cosmos and gives purpose to your life; it gives you such a sense of identity and strength to know you’re living the life you can live and therefore ought to be living: make full use of your character and full use of your life on earth.”
The fashion designer first rose to prominence in the 1970s. She was the co-owner of the boutique SEX along with Sex Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren. It is widely regarded that Westwood helped shape the style of the U.K. punk scene.
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Vivienne Westwood
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.