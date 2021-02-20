FIR Against Vivek Oberoi For Not Wearing Mask on Bike With Wife

According to reports the FIR was registered against Oberoi at Mumbai’s Juhu Police Station under IPC sections 188 and 269 along with provisions of the Maharashtra COVID-19 Precautionary Measures 2020 and the Motor Vehicles Act. Add to this a fine of Rs 500 for riding a motorbike without a helmet.

Oberoi’s tweet came to the Maharashtra government’s notice apparently after a social activist re-shared the video and requested both the state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and the Mumbai Police to take action against the star.

You can watch the video tweeted by Vivek Oberoi on his Twitter post below: