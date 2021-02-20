FIR Against Vivek Oberoi For Not Wearing Mask on Bike With Wife
Vivek Oberoi was on a romantic Valentine’s Day bike ride with his wife.
Actor Vivek Oberoi’s bike ride with his wife Priyanka Alva Oberoi on Valentine’s Day has got him into trouble with the cops. An FIR has been registered against Oberoi for not neither wearing a helmet nor a mask while riding a bike on 14 February. Interestingly, the violation came to notice after the actor had himself put up a video of his bike ride sans helmet and mask on his social media. “What a start of this valentine’s day with Main, Meri patni aur woh! A refreshing joy ride indeed!” posted the actor along with a video of Priyanka and himself riding a Harley Davidson motorbike.
According to reports the FIR was registered against Oberoi at Mumbai’s Juhu Police Station under IPC sections 188 and 269 along with provisions of the Maharashtra COVID-19 Precautionary Measures 2020 and the Motor Vehicles Act. Add to this a fine of Rs 500 for riding a motorbike without a helmet.
Oberoi’s tweet came to the Maharashtra government’s notice apparently after a social activist re-shared the video and requested both the state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and the Mumbai Police to take action against the star.
You can watch the video tweeted by Vivek Oberoi on his Twitter post below:
