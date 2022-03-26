Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri Criticised for 'Bhopali Means Homosexual' Comment
Filmmaker Onir reacted to Vivek Agnihotri's statements and tweeted, 'Homophobic man'.
A clip of an interview of The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri has resurfaced on social media ahead of his visit to Bhopal on Friday.
In the clip, Agnihotri says in Hindi, “I have grown up in Bhopal, but I am not a Bhopali. Because Bhopali has a different connotation. You can ask any Bhopali. I will explain it to you in private. If someone says he is Bhopali, it generally means he is homosexual, a person with Nawabi likings.”
The account Rofl Gandhi 2.0 shared the clip and wrote (in Hindi), “‘Bhopali translates to homosexual, someone with Nawabi hobbies’ this is Vivek Agnihotri’s statement, the (Steven) Spielberg for bhakts. He has a nonsensical opinion on everything but gets upset if anyone criticises his film.”
People on social media criticised the director for his homophobic statement while also pointing out that there's nothing wrong with being queer. Award-winning filmmaker Onir, who has directed My Brother...Nikhil and I Am, reacted to the clip and wrote, “Homophobic man.”
Responding to a separate tweet, Onir wrote, "Can’t believe someone actually makes a homophobic statement like this !! Shame." Another user replied, "Have spent years and years in Bhopal and never heard this. Gadha kahin ka."
"Is something wrong with being Gay @vivekagnihotri ?? Being a cis male from Bhopal I am very very confused..." one user wrote.
Another user tweeted, “‘Bhopal means homosexual’ says Vivek Agnihotri. Islamophobia homophobia, hatred, unifies the masses in this country now.”
“IDK what this guy is smoking, but it's some pretty bad sh*t for sure. If you wanna know how to be homophobic and Islamophobic at the same time, this is how,” a tweet read.
Several politicians also criticised Vivek’s comments, albeit not for their homophobic nature. Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh tweeted, “Vivek Agnihotri ji, this can be your personal experience, not of common Bhopal residents. I have been in association with Bhopal and Bhopalis from 1977, but I never had any such experience. You stay anywhere, there is an effect of your inclinations/associations.”
Former state minister PC Sharma asked Agnihotri to apologise for his statements and said that Bhopal is known for its cultural heritage. He added that Agnihotri has committed a ‘crime’ by using the term ‘homosexual’ while talking about the people of Bhopal, NDTV reported.
A social media user also called out Sharma’s statement and wrote, “I don't have any stance on Vivek's comment but this response shows how homophobic our country is. 'Crime'.”
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted trees with Agnihotri and some Kashmiri Pandits residing in Bhopal during his visit. The CM also revealed that the state government will help Agnihotri set up a ‘Genocide Museum’ in Bhopal claiming that such an establishment will help people turn “towards love and away from hate”.
