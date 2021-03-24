Vishal & Shekhar To Compose Music for SRK-Starrer 'Pathan'

Vishal Dadlani has taken to Twitter to announce that he and Shekhar will be composing songs for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathan. This is the first time an official announcement has been made about the movie. SRK is yet to release a statement.

"No number from the past matters, no number in the future is too big! The whole world is waiting to watch @iamsrk. More importantly, we're all working towards a kickass film with great songs!", Vishal tweeted.