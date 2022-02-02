'Virrudh' Actor Amitabh Dayal Passes Away Due to Heart Attack at 51

Actor-filmmaker Amitabh Dayal has passed away due to a massive heart attack, his wife and producer-filmmaker Mrinalini Patil told indianexpress.com. Dayal was 51 and admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital.

"He passed away at 4:30 am on Wednesday, 2 February. After suffering a massive heart attack on 17 January, he was hospitalised. He then tested COVID positive, but later tested negative too", Patil told the publication.