'Virrudh' Actor Amitabh Dayal Passes Away Due to Heart Attack at 51
Amitabh Dayal is survived by wife Mrinalini Patil and daughter.
Actor-filmmaker Amitabh Dayal has passed away due to a massive heart attack, his wife and producer-filmmaker Mrinalini Patil told indianexpress.com. Dayal was 51 and admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital.
"He passed away at 4:30 am on Wednesday, 2 February. After suffering a massive heart attack on 17 January, he was hospitalised. He then tested COVID positive, but later tested negative too", Patil told the publication.
She added, "We will be performing his last rites in Mumbai. Amitabh's family is from Chhattisgarh, so we are waiting for his relatives to come".
Dayal worked in films such as Kagaar: Life on the Edge (2003) with Om Puri, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Virrudh, Raj Babbar’s Dhuaan (2013) among others. He is survived by his daughter and wife Mrinalini.
