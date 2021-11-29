'Heartbroken': Priyanka, Gigi Hadid Mourn Louis Vuitton's Virgil Abloh's Death
Hailey Bieber, whose wedding dress Virgil Abloh had designed, said he changed the way she looks at fashion.
Virgil Abloh, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton menswear, passed away on Sunday after a battle with a rare form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. Abloh, the founder of Off-White, was the first black person to become an artistic director at Louis Vuitton. Several celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Gigi Hadid, and Kendall Jenner reacted to Abloh’s demise.
Priyanka Chopra shared a post from British Vogue featuring the artistic director with the message, “Gone too soon,” while Karan Johar wrote, “This is just heartbreaking! RIP! What an immensely talented fashion force! He will be sorely missed.”
Hailey Baldwin Bieber penned a tribute for Abloh with a picture featuring her wedding dress which Abloh had designed.
“Virgil completely changed the way I looked at street style and fashion, the way he looked at things inspired me deeply. I will never be able to fully express how grateful I am to have known him and worked with him, from walking on his runways to having him design my wedding dress and all the other amazing moments in between, I felt he was always rooting for me,” Hailey wrote.
Kendall Jenner wrote that knowing Virgil was a ‘privilege’ and added that he had a wonderful way of making people feel special. Kendall further wrote, “his genuine smile would warm your heart. to battle his illness privately perfectly explains the type of man he was, he never wanted anyone to worry about him. we have lost a dear friend. no words do my feelings justice at this very moment, but what i can say is that i am absolutely heartbroken.”
“We all need a little bit of Virgil in us. he leaves us with his influence, to create and change the world. you did just that Virg. our angel here on earth, is now above us. i love you V!!! i will miss you V. i am blessed to have been touched by your energy,” Kendall remarked.
She added that Abloh always brought ‘life, charisma, love and fun’ to every situation and room, adding, “A once in a generation creative mind that is so rare and I’ll never forget his impact. We love you Virgil.”
Gigi Hadid shared a series of pictures with Abloh and wrote that he was a ‘friend to the world’. “I am heartbroken by the loss of my dear friend, and a friend to the world, Virgil Abloh. He was 1 of 1,” Gigi wrote.
“His kindness and energetic generosity left a lasting impression on every life he touched— he made everyone feel seen and special. He will be deeply missed, cherished, and celebrated by me and all the people and industries that have been lucky enough to work around & know the true supernova behind this man,” Gigi Hadid added.
She added in her tribute that she pictures Abloh as Mickey Mouse, “forever with us, forever adored, forever magical, forever guiding us with that special Virgil FUN,” adding that he would’ve wanted to be remembered like that.
Gigi also wrote, “…but still it will never be the same without him in the room. You will continue to inspire me every day, V. I feel blessed and honored by every moment. Rest Easy, my friend. You are so loved. You were the difference. As we always said… “See you somewhere, soon™️” Sending my deepest condolences, light, and strength to Shannon, their kids, and his whole family.”
Fashion World Mourns 'Fashion Superstar' Abloh's Demise
The fashion world also expressed their condolences after Virgil Abloh’s demise. Renowned designers like Pier Paolo Picciolo, Donatella Versace, and Maria Grazia Chiuri wrote tributes for their fellow designer. Donatella dubbed Abloh a ‘fashion superstar’ and Picciolo noted that he changed the world of fashion with ‘disruptive humanity and curiosity.’
LVMH, Louis Vuitton Confirm News of Virgil Abloh's Demise
The official handle of LVMH shared the news on social media in a statement which read, “LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off White are devastated to announce the passing of Virgil Abloh, on Sunday, November 28th, of cancer, which he has been battling privately for several years.”
LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault's statement read, “We are all shocked after this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom. The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sorrow, and we are all thinking of his loved ones after the passing of their husband, their father, their brother or their friend.”
