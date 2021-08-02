Virat Kohli to Receive Notice Over Lovely Professional University Post

Ad regulator Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) had said sometime back that it will write to Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli regarding his social media posts on Lovely Professional University, as per a report by Mint.

The posts reportedly appeared like a promotional campaign, with the cricketer tagging LPU’s official social media handles and using the hashtag #LPUStudentsInOlympics. They were devoid of a disclosure required by ASCI’s newly launched guidelines for influencers.