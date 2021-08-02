Virat Kohli to Receive Notice Over Lovely Professional University Post
Virat Kohli had taken to social media to praise Lovely Professional University & its contribution to Olympics.
Ad regulator Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) had said sometime back that it will write to Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli regarding his social media posts on Lovely Professional University, as per a report by Mint.
The posts reportedly appeared like a promotional campaign, with the cricketer tagging LPU’s official social media handles and using the hashtag #LPUStudentsInOlympics. They were devoid of a disclosure required by ASCI’s newly launched guidelines for influencers.
Manisha Kapoor, secretary general of ASCI, told Mint, "ASCI will write to the celebrity and advertiser and ask them for clarifications". Virat had taken to Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to praise LPU and its contribution to Olympics.
“What a record, 10% of Indian Olympians are from Lovely Professional University. I hope LPU will send students to the Indian cricket team also! Jai Hind," the cricketer had written. He had also shared a promotional advertisement by LPU, which were printed in some publications, as well as a list of 11 students who are part of the Indian Olympic team.
Lovely Professional University is yet to respond to the matter.
