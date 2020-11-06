Virat's Birthday Ends on a Perfect Note With Anushka's Wish
Virat Kohli celebrated his 32nd birthday on 5 November.
Virat Kohli celebrated his 32nd birthday on Thursday (5 November) with Anushka Sharma and his team Royal Challengers Bangalore. Virat's birthday came to a perfect end with a sweet wish from Anushka Sharma. The actor took to Instagram to upload two photos of her and Virat and captioned it with a heart emoji.
Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre, Mouni Roy and Tahira Kashyap were among the first celebrities to comment on Anushka's post.
Virat Kohli is currently in Dubai for the Indian Premier League. Earlier in the day, RCB wrote a "smashing" birthday message for Virat Kohli on Twitter: "Captain Kohli's birthday celebration was as smashing as his batting!"
In videos that surfaced on social media, mommy-to-be Anushka can be seen treating Virat to a piece of birthday cake, while his teammates sing the birthday song for him. They then go on to smear cake on the birthday boy.
On the work front, Anushka produced two web shows this year - Pataal Lok for Amazon Prime Video and Bulbbul for Netflix.
Kohli Kohli has scored 460 runs this season in the IPL, helping RCB reach the knockout stages for the first time since 2016.
