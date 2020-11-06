Virat's Birthday Ends on a Perfect Note With Anushka's Wish

Virat Kohli is currently in Dubai for the Indian Premier League. Earlier in the day, RCB wrote a "smashing" birthday message for Virat Kohli on Twitter: "Captain Kohli's birthday celebration was as smashing as his batting!"

In videos that surfaced on social media, mommy-to-be Anushka can be seen treating Virat to a piece of birthday cake, while his teammates sing the birthday song for him. They then go on to smear cake on the birthday boy.