Virat Kohli Tops Forbes Celebrity 100 List; Akshay Comes Second
Virat Kohli has become the first sportsperson to make it to the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list, with Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan occupying the second and third spots, respectively. The list is based on estimates of earnings through professions and endorsements of celebrities and estimates of their fame, over the period between 1 October 2018 and September 30, 2019.
Here’s a look at the top 10:
- Virat Kohli (Rs 252.72 cr)
- Akshay Kumar (Rs 293.25 cr)
- Salman Khan (Rs 229.25 cr)
- Amitabh Bachchan (Rs 239.25 cr)
- MS Dhoni (Rs 135.93 cr)
- Shah Rukh Khan (Rs 124.38 cr)
- Ranveer Singh (Rs 118.2 cr)
- Alia Bhatt (Rs 59.21 cr)
- Sachin Tendulkar (Rs 76.96 cr)
- Deepika Padukone (Rs 48 cr)
According to the publications, the Indian cricket team captain earned Rs 252.72 crore, during the timeframe being considered, through match fees, the BCCI central contract, brand endorsements and an eight-figure fee he commands for every sponsored Instagram post.
Amitabh Bachchan is 4th on the list at an estimated earning of Rs 239.225 crore, partly thanks to his show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Shah Rukh Khan made it to the 6th position with an estimated earning of Rs 124.38 crore. Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone rounded off the list at the 8th and 10th positions, respectively. Former Indian cricket team captain Sachin Tendulkar has been featured in the top 10 each year since the first Celebrity 100 list was released in 2011, despite having retired 2013. He has earned nearly Rs 77 crore through endorsements and returns on investments, reports the publication.
Actors Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Disha Patani have made their debut in this edition of the Celebrity 100 list. Ajay Devgan, Anushka Sharma, Arijit Singh, Mohanlal, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Diljit Dosanjh are some of the others named.
