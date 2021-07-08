Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Brother Vir Chopra Passes Away Due to COVID-19
Vir Chopra worked as a creative producer on 'Mission Kashmir' and '3 Idiots'.
Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s elder brother, producer Vir Chopra passed away due to COVID-19 related complications, ANI reported. Late Vir Chopra had worked on Munna Bhai MBBS, Parineeta, Broken Horses, and 3 Idiots with his brother, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra.
Film critic Anupama Chopra, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's wife, confirmed the news of Vir's demise on Instagram. She shared a picture of the two brothers from the 3 Idiots premiere, and wrote, "Vinod always said that Vir was his better version - nice to a fault (no ma-behen gaalis), highly educated (PhD from London School of Economics) and measured instead of volatile."
"They looked so alike that when VC and I first got married, people would congratulate Vir. Forever now, his memory remains our blessing," she added.
According to Times of India, Vir had travelled to the Maldives and supposedly contracted the virus. After a few days he was rushed to a Mumbai hospital and admitted to the ICU. Vir Chopra is survived by his wife Namita Nayak Chopra, who has worked as a sound designer in films.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.