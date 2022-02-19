Vikrant Massey On 'Love Hostel' and His Favourite Romantic Films
Actor Vikrant Massey talks about transitioning from being a TV actor to playing the lead in films.
Actor Vikrant Massey talks to us about his latest film Love Hostel with Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol. He also speaks about his early days as an actor, his transition from TV to films as a leap of faith. Massey who has entertained us in films such as Lootera, Dil Dhadakne Do, Chhapaak and Haseen Dillruba also spoke about graduating from just being stereotyped as a 'hero ka dost' and graduating to lead roles after Death In the Gunj.
Love Hostel directed by Shanker Raman will be streaming from 25 February onwards on Zee 5. Watch the video for the full video chat with Vikrant Massey.
