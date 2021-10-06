Mahesh Bhatt Reveals Vikram Bhatt Tied the Knot With Shwetambari Soni
Mahesh Bhatt said that Vikram Bhatt told him he wanted to keep his marriage with Shwetambari Soni under wraps.
Vikram Bhatt tied the knot with Shwetambari Soni in September 2020. Mahesh Bhatt confirmed the news to ETimes, and said that he’d predicted Vikram wouldn’t be able to keep the secret for long.
"Vikram Bhatt got married last September during the peak of the lockdown. He called me and said, 'Boss I am getting married and since there is a restriction on the number of people who can be invited for the marriage ceremony and also keeping your health concerns in mind in these COVID times, I will not burden you and ask you to come. But we are going to keep this under the wraps',” Mahesh Bhatt told the publication.
Mahesh added that he likened Vikram to a ‘cat drinking milk with his eyes closed’, "I said, 'Vikram you are like a cat, drinking milk with his eyes closed, thinking nobody is watching. This is the age of invasive media, be sure your marriage won't stay hidden for long'."
Shwetambari’s sister, stylist Namrata Soni had shared pictures of Shwetambari in a bridal outfit in December 2020. In the caption, Namrata wrote, “Couldn’t find the right words to describe, even if I tried."
She added, "Nothing would ever do justice in describing just how beautiful my sister looked that day. It was truly special getting you dressed, @shwetaambari.soni - an unparalleled feeling of warmth I’ll keep with me forever on..”
Vikram Bhatt also shared a picture with Shwetambari on Wednesday, wishing her on her birthday. In the caption, he put lyrics from Lionel Richie’s song ‘Only One’.
“You turned me inside out, And you showed me what life was about. Only you. The only one that stole my heart away I wanna do all I can just to show you. Make you understand. Only you. The only one that stole my heart away. Happy birthday me love," Vikram wrote.
