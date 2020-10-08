Vijay Sethupathi To Play Muthiah Muralidaran in Latter's Biopic

Vijay Sethupathi is all set to play Sri Lankan off-spinner Muthiah Muralidaran in the latter's biopic. Directed by MS Sripathy, the film recounts the highs and lows of cricketer Muralidaran. The sports-drama is jointly produced by Movie Train Motion Pictures and Dar Motion Pictures.

A poster of the film that has been released reads, "Vijay Sethupathi is Muthiah Muralidaran". The makers have also announced that they will be giving out more information soon.