Vidyut Jammwal Recalls His Last Meeting With Friend Sidharth Shukla

Vidyut recalled meeting Sidharth's mother in a theatre once. "Commando 1 was my first film as a hero. I saw Shukla in the theatre that day. He didn't tell me he was going to watch the film. Sidharth was accompanied by his mother, who told me, "Vidyut, isne itni zidd ki mujhse ki first day show hi dekhna hai (He was adamant that he had to watch the first day first show only)".

Further speaking about Sidharth's mother Vidyut said, "Sidharth was raised by three strong women - his mother and sisters. That's why he was an ideal man. He respected everyone. His mom is simply amazing. Whenever I used to go to his house, she would cook food for me.”