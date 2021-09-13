Vidyut Jammwal, Nandita Mahtani Confirm Engagement, The 'Commando' Way
Rumours of Vidyut Jammwal & Nandita Mahtani's engagement started floating after their pics from Agra went viral.
Actor Vidyut Jammwal and fashion designer Nandita Mahtani took to Instagram on Monday to officially announce their engagement. Vidyut shared two photos with Nandita. In the first, they can be seen climbing a wall, tied to harnesses and holding each other's hands. The second has the couple posing in front of Taj Mahal in Agra.
"Did it the COMMANDO way. 01/09/21”, Vidyut captioned the photos.
Nandita shared the same pics and wrote, "Couldn’t keep him hanging any longer…said yes!!1-9-21." She added a third picture in which they were seen posing next to a pool.
Rumours about Vidyut and Nandita's engagement started floating after photos from their visit to Agra earlier this month surfaced on the internet.
Last year, Vidyut had spoken about dating someone while talking to actor and fighter Michael Jai White, who appeared as a guest on his show, X-Rayed. “I’ve just started seeing this girl. By the way, you (Michael) are the first person I am saying it to. I have just started seeing somebody. I really like this girl and before you get to know through other sources, I think Michael has inspired me to say it,” he had said.
