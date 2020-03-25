Vidya Balan Shares Why She is ‘Grateful’ To Coronavirus

Vidya Balan took to Instagram to share a post about how the coronavirus pandemic has united the world and showed us that we are dependant on “something much bigger than we think”. The video in question, plays for over two minutes, is titled ‘THANK YOU, CORONAVIRUS’.

It serves to convey that people had taken what they have been given for granted and the outbreak has shaken us and forced us to stop and think about how engrossed we have been in our busy lives and not cared for the small things.