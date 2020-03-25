Vidya Balan Shares Why She is ‘Grateful’ To Coronavirus
Vidya Balan took to Instagram to share a post about how the coronavirus pandemic has united the world and showed us that we are dependant on “something much bigger than we think”. The video in question, plays for over two minutes, is titled ‘THANK YOU, CORONAVIRUS’.
It serves to convey that people had taken what they have been given for granted and the outbreak has shaken us and forced us to stop and think about how engrossed we have been in our busy lives and not cared for the small things.
The video thanks the pandemic because it forced people to put aside quandaries they thought were important and made them focus on what actually is important. “Thank-you for making us appreciate the luxury we live in, abundance of products...freedom...health and realising we were taking it for granted”, it says.
The video concludes by reminding its viewers to be “grateful” and “aware”. It adds that “things will never be the same again” because “the world is changing.”
Sharing the video, Vidya wrote, “There’s always something to be grateful for”.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
