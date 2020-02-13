Vidya Backs ‘Kabir Singh’, Says It Doesn’t Glorify Protagonist
Actor Vidya Balan has come out in support of Kabir Singh, saying that the film does not glorify misogyny. While interacting with students at her alma mater St. Xavier’s College, during a conversation titled ‘Arts Meets Academia’, Vidya said that though she wouldn’t have played the female protagonist Kabir Singh, she would definitely watch such a film because it represents a harsh reality. She added that she is mature enough to understand there are two sides to every story.
“Sometimes I watch films even if they do not align with my beliefs. Over the years, I have matured as a person. Previously everything used to be black or white for me but today I understand that there is a grey area,” she said.
Vidya Balan gave an example of Kabir Singh to explain her point.
“There was a huge uproar when Kabir Singh released and people questioned how could the film glorify a character as Kabir Singh, who is absolutely disrespectful and violent towards women. Previously, I would have had the same reaction, but today I feel that the film is not necessarily glorifying it.”Vidya Balan, Actor
She added, “It's about telling the story of a Kabir Singh and there are enough Kabir Singhs in the world, especially in our country. So, I am okay with that. I can make choice not to be a Kabir Singh. As a person that choice would be mine. But will I go to the theatre and watch Kabir Singh? Of course I will. So, I think I have kind of matured.”
Vidya also said that she has been fortunate enough to work on films that cater to her beliefs.
“I have been fortunate that I have done work that aligns with my beliefs. Not that I haven’t had the opportunity to do other work, but it’s a choice I made that only I do the work I believe in. Over the past 12 years, I have had the chance to tell stories of women who find their voice and strength, so even if they start off as weak and vulnerable in the film, by the end of it they come a full circle. So, I think I am attracted towards these stories.”Vidya Balan, Actor
Vidya also said studying sociology helped her believe in the possibility of possibilities. “What sociology taught me is that what is not true for you maybe be true for someone else and vice versa. When you study about so many societies and cultures, you realise that you have to have an open mind. You can't judge anyone for their practices or norms, and that opens up your mind. As an actor that is a very useful lesson so, yes, I feel sociology has definitely helped me.”
Vidya Balan’s next film Shankutala Devi is slated to release on 8 May. The actor also took to Instagram to announce her next film Sherni, to be directed by Amit Masurkar.
(Inputs: IANS)
