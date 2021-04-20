Exclusive: Karisma Kapoor's Lookalike Has a Message For the Actor
Karisma Kapoor's lookalike, who has taken the internet by storm, speaks to The Quint about the sudden fame.
Bollywood stars' lookalikes always manage to create a buzz on the internet, and the latest to join the bandwagon is Karisma Kapoor's carbon copy. Heena Khan became an internet sensation overnight with her TikTok videos. The Quint spoke to the 27-year-old medical student from London, who told us that she always gets shocked when she is compared to Karisma.
"The way people react to my videos saying you look like a carbon copy of Karisma... they mistake me for her in the videos. Some people say it took them 5 seconds to realise it was not Karisma Kapoor. I have never thought that I look like her".Heena Khan, Karisma Kapoor's lookalike
Her videos, that went viral, have more than 11M views on Tik Tok and over 7M views on Instagram.
"I am from London. I was born here. My father is from Delhi and my mother's mother was from Pakistan. I started off with Dubsmash videos and it was a private account. I am very fond of acting. I love acting. Then I started making TikTok videos. People would ask me to make videos on Karisma Kapoor's dialogues. And then when I made them, I went viral".Heena Khan, Karisma Kapoor look alike
While she is enjoying the social media attention, it also comes with a lot of negativity.
"Sometimes it gets really hard for me because people compare me a lot to Karisma. 'Have you done plastic surgery? Are you using something on your face?' And I am like oh my God! why would I ever do that? I wouldn't go that far. 'Oh! don't smile like that because you are not looking like Karisma then, keep your mouth shut then you look exactly like her', and then they tell me to lose some weight. And I am thinking it's me. Why would I want to change just to look like somebody else?"Heena Khan, Karisma Kapoor look alike
