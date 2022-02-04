ADVERTISEMENT

Victoria Beckham Reacts to Deepika Sporting One of Her Favourite Looks

Deepika recently wore pieces from Victoria Beckham's Pre Spring Summer collection.

Deepika Padukone is currently busy with the promotions of Gehraiyaan. The actor is known for her fashion sense, and now Victoria Beckham has taken to Instagram to give a shout-out to Deepika for rocking one of her favourite looks. Deepika chose all-white pieces from the designer's Pre Spring Summer collection.

Victoria shared two pictures of Deepika, dressed in a white shirt and baggy trousers, and wrote, "Beautiful @deepikapadukone in one of my favourite #VBPSS22 looks".

Deepika's fans also showered their love on her. “Woaahhh VB and DP,” wrote one. Another fan commented, "Deepika makes it look flawless!”

Deepika is awaiting the release of Gehraiyaan, which is directed by Shakun Batra and also stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. The film will release on Amazon Prime on 11 February.

