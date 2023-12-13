Vicky Kaushal Wishes Meghna Gulzar On Her B'Day With BTS Video From Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur director Meghna Gulzar celebrates her 50th birthday on 13 December. To mark her special day, actor Vicky Kaushal took to social media to share a heartwarming behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the film.
In the video, Vicky could be seen dressed in the character of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, performing a slow waltz with Meghna.
Sharing the video on Instagram, Vicky captioned the post, "Here’s a little birthday dance with you Meghna… wish I could do it in person today! Everyday on set I’d try to be the most hard working person and everyday you’d beat me and everybody else to it. Will keep trying though… Happy Happy Birthday Sweetie… may you always keep inspiring people around you to give their absolute best!!!"
Sam Bahadur marked the second collaboration between Vicky and Meghna after Raazi. The biographical war drama also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles.
