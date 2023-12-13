Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Vicky Kaushal Wishes Meghna Gulzar On Her B'Day With BTS Video From Sam Bahadur

Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar and actor Vicky Kaushal recently collaborated for 'Sam Bahadur'.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Vicky Kaushal Wishes Meghna Gulzar On Her B'Day With BTS Video From Sam Bahadur
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Sam Bahadur director Meghna Gulzar celebrates her 50th birthday on 13 December. To mark her special day, actor Vicky Kaushal took to social media to share a heartwarming behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the film.

In the video, Vicky could be seen dressed in the character of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, performing a slow waltz with Meghna.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Sharing the video on Instagram, Vicky captioned the post, "Here’s a little birthday dance with you Meghna… wish I could do it in person today! Everyday on set I’d try to be the most hard working person and everyday you’d beat me and everybody else to it. Will keep trying though… Happy Happy Birthday Sweetie… may you always keep inspiring people around you to give their absolute best!!!"

Have a look at his post here:

Sam Bahadur marked the second collaboration between Vicky and Meghna after Raazi. The biographical war drama also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles.

Also Read

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal Film Mints ₹10.30 Crore

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal Film Mints ₹10.30 Crore

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Meghna Gulzar   Vicky Kaushal   Sam Bahadur 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×