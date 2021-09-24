Vicky Kaushal-Starrer Sardar Udham to Release on Amazon Prime

A statement from Amazon Prime described the film as a story of a gallant man who wanted to make sure nobody forgot the casualties of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head of Content, Amazon Prime Video, India stated, “Continuing a great partnership with Rising Sun Films, We are very proud to present Sardar Udham, a story of courage, bravery and valor from the buried treasures of our history and culture”.