Vicky Kaushal Recalls Time Spent With Indian Army on Army Day

"Remember being at alt. of 16,000ft at the Indo-China border of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. A member of my team was rushed to a lower altitude since he was finding it difficult to even breathe. That’s where our Indian Army was holding their grounds with all their might in order to protect us. My salute to our bravest men who believe in “Service before Self”. #ArmyDay," he wrote on Instagram.