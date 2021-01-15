Vicky Kaushal Recalls Time Spent With Indian Army on Army Day
The actor played a soldier in 2019 film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike
Actor Vicky Kaushal paid tribute to the Indian Army on the occasion of Army Day. He posted a video from his time spent with the army at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, located at an altitude of 16,000 feet, on the Indo-China border. In the clip, a soldier can be seen teaching him how to load and shoot a rifle. Vicky also recalled how a member of his team was rushed to a lower altitude after he experienced trouble breathing.
"Remember being at alt. of 16,000ft at the Indo-China border of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. A member of my team was rushed to a lower altitude since he was finding it difficult to even breathe. That’s where our Indian Army was holding their grounds with all their might in order to protect us. My salute to our bravest men who believe in “Service before Self”. #ArmyDay," he wrote on Instagram.
Vicky Kaushal played the lead role in 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike, which is based on the retaliatory surgical strikes carried out by the Indian army in POK in 2016. The Aditya Dhar directorial was one of the biggest box office earners of 2019. Vicky is also set to star as the titular character in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming film based on the life of late Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.
