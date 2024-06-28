ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Vicky Kaushal Had This Response to Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had an intimate wedding ceremony in 2021.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

Actor Vicky Kaushal, gearing up for the release of his upcoming comedy film Bad Newz, responded to rumours about his wife Katrina Kaif's pregnancy.

At a trailer launch event in Mumbai, alongside actors Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, Vicky, producer Karan Johar, and director Anand Tiwari were present.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

 When asked about when the public might expect news of him and Katrina expecting their first child, Vicky smiled and replied that they would announce it at the appropriate time. He said: “Abhi ke liye aap Bad newz enjoy kar lo, jo hum la rahe hain. Jab uska time aayega, we won’t be shying away from giving that news (For now, please enjoy Bad Newz. When the time is right, we won’t shy away from announcing the pregnancy news).”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had an intimate wedding ceremony in 2021.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Vicky Kaushal 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×