Vicky Kaushal Poses With His New Car; Aditya Dhar Reacts
Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to share a photo of his new Range Rover.
Actor Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of his new Range Rover. In the picture, Vicky is seen leaning on the car. "Welcome Home buddy! Thank you Navnit Motors Jaguar Land Rover Mumbai, for an amazing experience. @landrover.navnit motors @landrover_in," he wrote in the caption.
Uri filmmaker Aditya Dhar congratulated Vicky and wrote, "Verifie Shotgun!! Congratulations mere Bhai!! Aise he Mehnat aur Tarakki karo!!".
Sayani Gupta, Jaideep Ahlawat, Mukesh Chhabra, Gajraj Rao and other actors also congratulated Vicky Kaushal.
On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has several projects in the pipeline. Some of the films include Udham Singh, The Immortal Ashwatthama, Takht, and Sam Bahadur.
