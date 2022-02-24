'Absolutely Shook': Vicky Kaushal After Watching 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'
Vicky Kaushal, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni attended a special screening of Gangubai Kathiawadi on 23 February.
Vicky Kaushal attended a special screening of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi on Wednesday, 23 February. The Alia Bhatt-starrer is all set to hit theatres on 25 February.
After watching the movie, Vicky took to Instagram to give a shoutout to the filmmaker and the cast.
"Absolutely shook by the sheer brilliance at display in this Film. SLB Sir you are a master! And @aliaabhatt don't even know what to say about you...breathtakingly amazing as Gangu! Hats off", the actor wrote. He added, ""Big screen cinema magic. Don't miss!"
Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also attended the screening and was all praise for Alia.
She wrote, "When two living legends come together and create magic #sanjayleelabhansali #aliabhatt. What a fantastic movie! Brilliant performance!. @aliaabhatt you nailed it."
