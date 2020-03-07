Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal ‘Caught’ Dancing by Nick Jonas

While there’s not been an official confirmation yet, the Bollywood grapevine has been abuzz with the news that actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are dating. Though the two stars are seen attending the same film parties and award shows, they make sure never to be seen together and neither do they pose for pictures together. Recently, though Katrina Kaif came in for a special screening of Vicky Kaushal’s horror film Bhoot, they were not clicked together by the paps at the venue.

However, Nick Jonas unwittingly seems to have captured Katrina and Vicky dancing together at the Isha Ambani Holi party on Friday night. While Nick was doing a selfie video and circling the action behind him, we can see Vicky and Katrina dancing together right behind while celebrating Holi at the bash.

Watch the video below: